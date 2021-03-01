Vince Jackson Recognized with Black Excellence Award

NORTHAMPTON — Vince Jackson, executive director of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce, was recognized last week with the Black Excellence Award, given by the Massachusetts Legislature’s Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

Jackson was nominated by state Sen. Jo Comerford to receive the award as part of the third annual Black Excellence on the Hill event, a celebration of black culture, excellence, and achievement in the Commonwealth organized by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

As executive director of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce and the Hampshire County Regional Tourism Council, Jackson brings nearly two decades of experience in business, including as the founder, president, and CEO of Marketing Moves Inc., as well as a successful career at PepsiCo, Kraft, and Procter & Gamble. His background also includes an appointment as lecturer of marketing courses at the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.

“Vince has led the chamber and council throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis with grace and grit,” Comerford said. “I am humbled by his generosity and passion to help Main Street businesses, his unparalleled willingness to collaborate, and his commitment to and leadership focused on equity. I am beyond proud to honor Vince and celebrate his impact on our community.”

Jackson has diversified the chamber’s board of directors, which now more closely reflects the broader community. Under his leadership, the chamber revised its mission statement based on a diversity training by Human in Common. The chamber is also conducting a survey to identify businesses that are owned by black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), intending to maintain a listing and encourage the community to increase their support of these businesses.

Jackson has an MBA in marketing and finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in information systems and accounting from Grambling State University.