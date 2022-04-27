Whalley Computer Associates Named One of The 2022 Tech Elite 250 

SOUTHWICK — Whalley Computer Associates (WCA) has again been named to the Tech Elite 250 list comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada that have made the investments necessary to earn the highest level of certifications from the largest and most prestigious manufacturers of technology products and services

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named WCA to the Tech Elite 250 in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021 as well.

WCA’s engineering team has earned about 125 certifications with nearly 30 different manufacturers by numerous dedicated engineers.

“We are honored to be named to this prestigious list for the fourth year in a row,” said Michael Sheil, president of Whalley Computer Associates. “This is truly a testament to the team we have here at WCA. Our employees are what makes WCA the company it is, and I thank everyone who has mad ethe commitment to continuously improving our processes to give our customers an outstanding experience. The level of certifications and knowledge our engineering team possesses is second to none int eh industry and we are incredibly proud of them.”

Founded in 1979, WCA has been providing IT solutions and services to customers throughout New England and upstate New York for 43 years.