Wistariahurst Temporarily Shutters Public Offerings, Delays Season Opening

In order to protect the community and join in public efforts to keep any regional coronavirus outbreak under control, Wistariahurst is cancelling its public offerings, suspending its volunteer program, and delaying its season opening for a minimum of 30 days.

“Along with so many of our peers in this community and across the globe, Wistariahurst is taking our role as a heavily trafficked public site seriously and closely monitoring the situation,” Director Kate Preissler said. “Despite having been in our offseason, we have maintained a high level of activity at Wistariahurst in the last months with school groups, college visitors, and special events. Without shifts in our work, those numbers will only increase in the coming weeks. We are committed to aid in the prevention of the spread of this and other viruses in our region in whatever ways we can.”

The decision aligns with the protective guidelines set in place by the city of Holyoke regarding public gatherings, she said, but also takes into account certain special circumstances at Wistariahurst, including the presence on its staff and volunteer team of people with vulnerabilities to this and other infections; the museum’s dual role as an educational facility and steward of the historic preservation of this site, which brings extra challenges when it comes to thoroughly disinfecting its historic materials; the fact that its audience is an eclectic mix of students, people visiting the area from out of town, and individuals over age 60; and the intimate spaces in the old home, making the recommended distancing of three to six feet between people impossible for large groups.

For now, administrative offices will remain staffed and available for questions by phone and e-mail. In-person archival research appointments are suspended but the city historian will remain available for research inquiries via e-mail and phone.

“Our extended seasonal closure will provide us with the time and space to embark on new projects, virtual engagement materials, and more. Stay tuned for additional updates and communications,” Preissler said. “Thank you to everyone in our community who supports us with your presence, your membership, your volunteerism, and your energies. We are inspired, as always, with the way that our fair city bands together in times of need.”