WSU to Host Virtual Graduate Information Session for Two Programs

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University’s (WSU) College of Graduate and Continuing Education (CGCE) will host a virtual information session for its master of Public Administration and master of science in Criminal Justice programs on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

The two programs — and all of Westfield State University’s graduate programs — offer students an affordable, flexible experience. The ability to attend full- or part-time — while taking courses in the late afternoon, evening, and online during fall, spring, and summer sessions — is responsive to the needs of today’s adult learner.

Westfield State’s master of Public Administration (MPA) — sponsored by the departments of Political Science; Criminal Justice; Geography, Planning, and Sustainability; and Economics and Management — prepares students to develop as professional administrators in public, nonprofit, and criminal-justice settings.

“Our students are public-service-minded and are seeking to enhance their leadership and management skills,” said MPA Program Director Charles DiStefano. “The MPA program offers a collaborative learning experience, where you will learn from professors and fellow students who have a wide range of public-sector experience and expertise.”

The Criminal Justice graduate program focuses on theoretical and applied issues in law enforcement, corrections, administration, and public law. Its goal is to further critical thinking about significant issues in crime and criminal justice. Judges, lawyers, managers, and criminal-justice researchers supplement the faculty, bringing many practical considerations to the study of the discipline.

“The master of Criminal Justice provides a great opportunity for those who work in the criminal-justice field to advance their education and, potentially, their career,” said Program Director Christopher Kudlac. “It also provides a way for those interested in entering the field to earn a master’s degree to make themselves more marketable.”

Information-session attendees will have the opportunity to speak with outreach-team members and faculty about the programs and application process. The $50 application fee will be waived for attendees. To RSVP, visit www.gobacknow.com. For more information, call (413) 572-8020 or e-mail [email protected].