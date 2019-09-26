Young Professional Society Calls Great Golf Escape a Success

SOUTHWICK — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) held its 12th annual Great Golf Escape at the Ranch Golf Club on Sept. 23. The event included 24 golf teams enjoying the public course while raising funds for YPS and its philanthropic division, the YPS Cares Foundation. Amie Miarecki, president of the YPS board of directors, Amie Miarecki, congratulated a team representing Sun Coffee Roasters for winning the tournament.

YPS Cares uses YPS events to make a positive impact on local nonprofits while also offering its members a fun way to experience philanthropy. With a portion of the tournament’s proceeds, YPS Cares also made a donation to the Springfield Thunderbirds’ T-Birds Foundation to further its work in the community.

On behalf of the board of directors, Miarecki thanked American International College and MassLive for their sponsorship and promotion of the tournament as YPS partners. In addition, major sponsors of the tournament included Lift Truck Parts and Service, Performance Food Group, Florence Bank, and Sumner and Toner Insurance.