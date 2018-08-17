A New Era Begins
MGM Opens
MGM Springfield will open for business on August 24, thus ending a seven-year-long effort to bring a resort casino to Springfield’s South End and beginning a new era in the city’s history. In this special section, we’ll look at what brought us to this moment and what MGM’s arrival means to a wide range of constituencies, from those now working for the company to those doing business with it.
• The Moment is Here
Springfield Begins a New and Intriguing Chapter in its History
• From Their Perspective
Area Civic, Business Leaders Weigh in on MGM and its Impact
• An MGM Chronology
• Hitting the Jackpot
Dozens of Area Companies Become Coveted MGM Vendors
• MGM Springfield at a Glance
• In Good Company
Area Residents Find Opportunity Knocks at MGM Springfield
• Who’s Who?
The MGM Springfield Leadership Team