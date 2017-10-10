AIC Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its new educational facility will take place Wednesday, Oct. 18, starting at 3 p.m. Guests and speakers include U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, AIC President Vincent Maniaci, AIC board of trustees Chair Frank Colaccino; AIC Dean of Health Sciences Cesarina Thompson, and AIC Student Government Assoc. President Dante Raggio.

Located at 1020 State St., the building will house the college’s new exercise science programs in addition to expanded occupational therapy and physical therapy offerings. It is a complete remodel of the existing edifice and includes new construction. The one-level building will grow to a two-story structure totaling more than 20,000 square feet. Athletic-training programs will be introduced beginning in 2021.

Located in the geographic center of Springfield, this new facility complements the ongoing redevelopment of downtown by extending revitalization efforts up the State Street corridor to the Mason Square/Upper Hill neighborhood.

“With the increasing emphasis on health promotion, fitness, and disease prevention, there is a need to competitively prepare our students as exercise-science professionals who can practice in the growing areas of performance training and sports medicine in addition to the ever-expanding fields of occupational and physical therapy,” Thompson said. “This new facility will enhance the students’ educational experience, enabling them to be well-equipped to practice in an evolving and complex healthcare system.”

The state-of-the-art facility will boast a variety of lab, rehabilitation, and human-performance spaces, and will allow for clinical simulations. It will also contain classroom space and faculty offices.