Bacon Wilson Partners with Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD — The Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley has been helping family-owned and closely held companies from around Western Mass. since 1994, through a series of educational dinner forums and morning workshops, roundtables, and customized consults.

The center’s strategic partners contribute to that professional development in the areas of accounting, banking, leadership, insurance, wealth management, staffing, and law, and BusinessWest is the media partner for the center. Now, the law firm Bacon Wilson will take on the role of the FBC’s legal sponsor-partner.

“We are thrilled at this opportunity and consider it perfectly in line with Bacon Wilson’s long history of working with family businesses in the Pioneer Valley,” said Julie Dialessi-Lafley, one of Bacon Wilson’s shareholders with specialties in estate planning, employment, real estate, and business/corporate law. “We are particularly pleased to note that our team of attorneys can not only help members of the FBC with ‘typical’ business considerations, but we can also connect the legal dots between business ventures, real estate, estate planning, family law, and much more. Our goal is to provide members of the FBC with customized techniques and information they can put to practical use right away to benefit their businesses and our entire community.”

The schedule of educational events for the Family Business Center is at fambizpv.com.