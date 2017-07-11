Bacon Wilson Welcomes Katrina Anop, Tabitha Vianna

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that Katrina Anop and Tabitha Vianna have joined the firm as associate attorneys.

Anop is a graduate of the Western New England University School of Law. She is a member of Bacon Wilson’s real estate, family law, probate, employment, and immigration practice groups. Fluent in Spanish, she works primarily from the firm’s Springfield office.

Vianna is a cum laude graduate of the Western New England University School of Law. She is a member of Bacon Wilson’s business and corporate practice group, where much of her work is devoted to assisting clients with commercial loan closings. She is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.