Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Amaya, Maritza D.
31 John St.
Chelsea, MA 02150
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/15/16
Barona, Jorge S.
Barona, Kristine
a/k/a Rolley, Kristine E.
45 Ramblewood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/08/16
Benoit, Michael P.
Benoit, Breanna E.
27 High St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/02/16
Bombardier, Wilfrid R.
212 Notch Road
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16
Boudreau, Marciano Talula
123 East St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/08/16
Bourdeau, William R.
Moineau, Katharine S.
PO Box 27
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/02/16
Carson, Kevin David
Carson, Sarah Lorajean
34 Monska Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16
Culbertson, David C.
63 McKinley Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/05/16
Delgado, Luis
70 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16
Dueno Zambrana, Maribel
483 Kings Highway
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/02/16
Family Roasters Inc.
Vargas, Benjamin
71 Cochran St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16
fotopete.com
Catellier, Pierre Andre
17 Grandview St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16
Gargano, Jason
Gargano, Michelle M.
177 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16
Gero, William T.
268 Highland Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/08/16
Gonzalez, Aida
a/k/a Rosado, Aida Gonzalez
306 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16
Gutermann, Holly V.
97 Winsor St. #7
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16
Hogan, Michael W.
Menard-Hogan, Joanne R.
157 Main St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/10/16
Hoyt, Robert E.
3180 Foster St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/01/16
Hutchinson, Michele M.
119 Cote Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/14/16
John C. Marcus Contracting
Marcus, John C.
Marcus, Toni R.
a/k/a Francisco-Marcus, Toni R.
123 Shawinigan Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16
KWJ Mechanical Services
Johnson, Kris W.
Johnson, Kathleen
a/k/a Francisco-Johnson, Kathleen
193 Marion Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/15/16
Leatherman, James
90 Hall Road, #71
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16
Mace, Linnea L.
182 Division St.
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/15/16
Maruca, Pamela
a/k/a Lando-Maruca, Pamela
81 South Maple St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16
Medina, Marcos A.
483 Kings Highway
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/02/16
Moretti, Frances E.
379 East St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16
Morrison, Christine M.
786 Wheelwright Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/14/16
MP Mechanical
Potter, Michael C.
38 Whitman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/03/16
Murray, Annmary
86 Oxford Place, Apt. D
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16
Music Studio Direct Inc.
Music Technology Learning
Schachere, Arnold M.
78 Emerson Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16
Mustafa, Firas Robert
12 Bullens St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/09/16
Nannen, Angela C.
143 East Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16
Newton-Irelan, Paul Thomas
204 Housatonic St.
Lenox, MA 01240
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/01/16
Parro, Jayme A.
6 Overlook Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/08/16
Puzyn, Anthony
90 Hall Road, #71
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16
Ray, Shane
18 Siara St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/09/16
Renaud, Robert P.
545 North Washington St.
Washington, MA 01223
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/15/16
Savoie, Scott A.
111 Myrtle St., #2
Springfield, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/08/16
Schelb, Justin M.
140 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16
Sears, Gregory Albert
33 Falvey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/01/16
Simply Computing
Dugan, Deborah R.
a/k/a Dugan, Debbe
a/k/a Dugan-Birk, Deborah R.
29 Walnut St.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/15/16
Smith, Albert T.
PO Box 486
West Warren, MA 01092
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16
Tallman, Grant S.
218 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16
White, Jane E.
150 Ashland St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/09/16