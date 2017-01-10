Navigation

Bankruptcies

on January 10, 2017 in Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Amaya, Maritza D.
31 John St.
Chelsea, MA 02150
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/15/16

Barona, Jorge S.
Barona, Kristine
a/k/a Rolley, Kristine E.
45 Ramblewood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/08/16

Benoit, Michael P.
Benoit, Breanna E.
27 High St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/02/16

Bombardier, Wilfrid R.
212 Notch Road
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16

Boudreau, Marciano Talula
123 East St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/08/16

Bourdeau, William R.
Moineau, Katharine S.
PO Box 27
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/02/16

Carson, Kevin David
Carson, Sarah Lorajean
34 Monska Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16

Culbertson, David C.
63 McKinley Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/05/16

Delgado, Luis
70 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16

Dueno Zambrana, Maribel
483 Kings Highway
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/02/16

Family Roasters Inc.
Vargas, Benjamin
71 Cochran St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16

fotopete.com
Catellier, Pierre Andre
17 Grandview St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16

Gargano, Jason
Gargano, Michelle M.
177 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16

Gero, William T.
268 Highland Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/08/16

Gonzalez, Aida
a/k/a Rosado, Aida Gonzalez
306 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16

Gutermann, Holly V.
97 Winsor St. #7
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16

Hogan, Michael W.
Menard-Hogan, Joanne R.
157 Main St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/10/16

Hoyt, Robert E.
3180 Foster St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/01/16

Hutchinson, Michele M.
119 Cote Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/14/16

John C. Marcus Contracting
Marcus, John C.
Marcus, Toni R.
a/k/a Francisco-Marcus, Toni R.
123 Shawinigan Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16

KWJ Mechanical Services
Johnson, Kris W.
Johnson, Kathleen
a/k/a Francisco-Johnson, Kathleen
193 Marion Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/15/16

Leatherman, James
90 Hall Road, #71
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16

Mace, Linnea L.
182 Division St.
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/15/16

Maruca, Pamela
a/k/a Lando-Maruca, Pamela
81 South Maple St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16

Medina, Marcos A.
483 Kings Highway
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/02/16

Moretti, Frances E.
379 East St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16

Morrison, Christine M.
786 Wheelwright Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/14/16

MP Mechanical
Potter, Michael C.
38 Whitman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/03/16

Murray, Annmary
86 Oxford Place, Apt. D
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16

Music Studio Direct Inc.
Music Technology Learning
Schachere, Arnold M.
78 Emerson Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16

Mustafa, Firas Robert
12 Bullens St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/09/16

Nannen, Angela C.
143 East Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/07/16

Newton-Irelan, Paul Thomas
204 Housatonic St.
Lenox, MA 01240
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/01/16

Parro, Jayme A.
6 Overlook Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/08/16

Puzyn, Anthony
90 Hall Road, #71
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16

Ray, Shane
18 Siara St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/09/16

Renaud, Robert P.
545 North Washington St.
Washington, MA 01223
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/15/16

Savoie, Scott A.
111 Myrtle St., #2
Springfield, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/08/16

Schelb, Justin M.
140 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16

Sears, Gregory Albert
33 Falvey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/01/16

Simply Computing
Dugan, Deborah R.
a/k/a Dugan, Debbe
a/k/a Dugan-Birk, Deborah R.
29 Walnut St.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/15/16

Smith, Albert T.
PO Box 486
West Warren, MA 01092
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/13/16

Tallman, Grant S.
218 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/05/16

White, Jane E.
150 Ashland St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/09/16

Website Developed by DIF Design