Berkshire Theatre Group Feted by Massachusetts Clubhouse Coalition

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) was honored as Employer of the Year for “providing valuable employment opportunities for the members of Berkshire Pathways” at the Massachusetts Clubhouse Coalition’s annual Employment Celebration at the State House in Boston on April 3. Joanne Rosier, a BTG ticket-office associate, was also honored as a Clubhouse member and Berkshire Theatre Group employee.

In addition, BTG received a congratulatory citation in recognition of its award from the Massachusetts House of Representatives, offered by state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier. Berkshire Theatre Group also received a congratulatory citation from the Massachusetts Senate in recognition of “providing employment to members of Berkshire Pathways through work with Human Resources Unlimited and the Massachusetts Clubhouse Coalition,” offered by state Sen. Adam Hinds.