BusinessWest Seeks Nominations for 40 Under Forty

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest magazine will accept nominations for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2018 through the end of the work day (5 p.m.) on Friday, Feb 16. The annual program, now in its 12th year, recognizes rising stars within the Western Mass. community, which includes Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.

This year’s group of 40, to be chosen by five independent judges, will be profiled in the magazine’s April 30 edition. The nomination form, which can be found online at businesswest.com/40-under-forty-nomination-form, requests basic information and can be supported with other material, such as a résumé, testimonials, and even press clippings highlighting an individual’s achievements in their profession or service to their community.

The winners will be toasted at the 40 Under Forty gala at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. The lavish cocktail party, to be held on Thursday, June 21 starting at 5:30 p.m., will feature butlered hors d’oeuvres, food stations, and entertainment — and, of course, the presentation of the class of 2018. Also, the third Continued Excellence Award honoree will be announced. Tickets will go on sale soon at $75 per person (tables of 10 available), and the event always sells out quickly. For more information, call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or e-mail peters@businesswest.com.