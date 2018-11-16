Seminar Slated on Tapping the Power of Digital Recruitment Marketing

AGAWAM — On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) will host a presentation by GCAi digital marketing analysts Darcy Fortune and James Garvey titled “Increase Results: Digital Marketing For Recruiting & Hiring Success.”

The breakfast seminar, slated for 8:30 to 10 a.m., is free for EANE members, but non-members can attend for $25.

Fortune is a video producer, director, and content creator with a background in production from ABC and FOX affiliates. Garvey is a certified Google AdWords qualified planner and Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn marketing expert.

“We matched the best practices of digital marketing to the candidate’s journey and came up with an amazing recruitment strategy,” said Mary Shea, vice president of Digital Strategy for GCAi. “Understanding their journey and this strategy will enable HR to better serve the needs of A-listers and be in an ‘always-recruiting’ mode.”

Fortune and Garvey will review each aspect of the candidate’s digital job-search journey and how brands can create a plan to serve each phase. Fortune will also discuss the importance of employer branding, the benefits of recruitment and culture, and tips and tactics for video planning and production. Finally, Garvey will unlock the secrets of social-media marketing and how it can be the most powerful, yet least understood, aspect of recruitment marketing.

For more information and to register, visit www.eane.org/special-events.