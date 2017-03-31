Navigation

Celebrating the Difference Makers Class of 2017

on March 31, 2017 in Class of 2017, Difference Makers, Features

Scenes From the Ninth Annual Event

More than 450 people turned out at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke on March 30 for a celebration of the 2017 Difference Makers: the Community Colleges of Western Massachusetts; Berkshire Community College, Greenfield Community College, Holyoke Community College, Springfield Technical Community College; Friends of the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round; Denis Gagnon Sr., President & CEO of Excel Dryer Inc.; Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts; and Joan Kagan, President & CEO of Square One.

Sponsored by:

RoyalPC SunshineVillage first-american-logo nortwestern-mutual
mbk-300x141 jgs-lifecare oconnell-care-at-home hne_logo_cmyk_stack-page-001

