Click Workspace Marks Anniversary with ‘Feed the Soul’ Benefit

NORTHAMPTON — Last April, Click Workspace moved its co-working community from an office suite in Hampton Court to its new multi-story home at 9 1/2 Market St. in Northampton. In that freshly renovated space, Click has greatly expanded its services to the community, offering meeting and event spaces, membership plans for local organizations, and cultural events. Now Click is celebrating the first anniversary in its long-term home by giving back to the community.

On Thursday, April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m., Click will host “Feed the Soul,” a private art opening featuring original paintings by artist Pam Carter, the proceeds of which will benefit the Northampton Survival Center.

At the opening reception, guests will savor food by Pengyew Catering, sip drinks, and enjoy the music of saxophonist Ted Levine and pianist James Argiro, while taking in more than two dozen paintings by Carter. Guests will be able to claim their favorite artwork by making a donation directly to the Survival Center in the amount of the painting’s listed value. In addition, net proceeds from event ticket sales will be donated to the Survival Center, and additional donations may be made directly to the organization at the event.

Carter is a longtime painter, and when the idea arose to exhibit her work at Click for its anniversary, she suggested the exhibition benefit a local organization. For more than 30 years, the Northampton Survival Center has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income individuals and families throughout Hampshire County by providing nutritious food and other resources in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.

The public opening for Carter’s exhibition will follow on Friday, April 14 during Northampton’s Arts Night Out, and donations for artwork will continue to be accepted throughout the exhibition’s two-month run at Click.

Tickets to the “Feed the Soul” opening on April 13 are $35. Complete information and tickets are available at clickworkspace.org/feedthesoul.