Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Hector Perez v. TD Bank, NA, USM Inc. and Gleason Johndrow Landscaping Co.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $3,437.60
Filed: 1/12/17
Halida Begovic v. Russell M. Merrill and Alert Ambulance Service Inc.
Allegation: Negligent operation of ambulance causing collision and injury to plaintiff: $8,939.21
Filed: 1/13/17
FRANKLIN DISTRICT COURT
Edward and Paula Mogelinski v. Patrick J. Jubb, personal representative of the estate of Lawrence Jubb
Allegation: Breach of contract, negligence, unjust enrichment related to construction services: $67,844
Filed: 1/20/17
FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT
Thomas Bardsley v. Bryan F. Barlow and Barlow Landscaping, Excavation, Paving and Construction Corp.
Allegation: Unpaid overtime, wages, and prevailing wage: $25,000+
Filed: 1/4/17
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Cassandra Emery v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $6,262.46
Filed: 1/17/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Robert Scott Serre v. Poly-Metal Finishing Inc. and Jason Kudelka
Allegation: Breach of agreement, unjust enrichment: $100,000
Filed: 1/30/17
Steven J. Malke Jr. v. R.H. White Construction Co. Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $143,224.12
Filed: 1/30/17
Bernadine Smith v. Baystate Medical Center Inc. and Baystate Health Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $1,325,000
Filed: 2/2/17
Jacqueline Young v. 110 Monastery Associates, LP and Simsbury Associates Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury, resident left unattended after fall: $396,000
Filed: 2/3/17
Erykah B. McCracken v. Crosstown Courier Service Inc.
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $50,000
Filed: 2/3/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Computer Works v. Endurance Fitness 247 LLC d/b/a Snap Fitness
Allegation: Monies owed for work performed: $1,748.90
Filed: 1/10/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Robert J. Holhut v. Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $225,000
Filed: 1/11/17
Katherine Glatter v. Tina Furculo, MD; VMG-Amherst
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $75,000
Filed: 1/19/17
Russell Russo v. Scott Bellemore d/b/a Aaron’s Paradise Transportation
Allegation: Conversion, unjust enrichment, interference with business relations, emotional distress: $35,000
Filed: 1/17/17