Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Hector Perez v. TD Bank, NA, USM Inc. and Gleason Johndrow Landscaping Co.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $3,437.60

Filed: 1/12/17

Halida Begovic v. Russell M. Merrill and Alert Ambulance Service Inc.

Allegation: Negligent operation of ambulance causing collision and injury to plaintiff: $8,939.21

Filed: 1/13/17

FRANKLIN DISTRICT COURT

Edward and Paula Mogelinski v. Patrick J. Jubb, personal representative of the estate of Lawrence Jubb

Allegation: Breach of contract, negligence, unjust enrichment related to construction services: $67,844

Filed: 1/20/17

FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT

Thomas Bardsley v. Bryan F. Barlow and Barlow Landscaping, Excavation, Paving and Construction Corp.

Allegation: Unpaid overtime, wages, and prevailing wage: $25,000+

Filed: 1/4/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Cassandra Emery v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $6,262.46

Filed: 1/17/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Robert Scott Serre v. Poly-Metal Finishing Inc. and Jason Kudelka

Allegation: Breach of agreement, unjust enrichment: $100,000

Filed: 1/30/17

Steven J. Malke Jr. v. R.H. White Construction Co. Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $143,224.12

Filed: 1/30/17

Bernadine Smith v. Baystate Medical Center Inc. and Baystate Health Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $1,325,000

Filed: 2/2/17

Jacqueline Young v. 110 Monastery Associates, LP and Simsbury Associates Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury, resident left unattended after fall: $396,000

Filed: 2/3/17

Erykah B. McCracken v. Crosstown Courier Service Inc.

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $50,000

Filed: 2/3/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Computer Works v. Endurance Fitness 247 LLC d/b/a Snap Fitness

Allegation: Monies owed for work performed: $1,748.90

Filed: 1/10/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Robert J. Holhut v. Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $225,000

Filed: 1/11/17

Katherine Glatter v. Tina Furculo, MD; VMG-Amherst

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $75,000

Filed: 1/19/17

Russell Russo v. Scott Bellemore d/b/a Aaron’s Paradise Transportation

Allegation: Conversion, unjust enrichment, interference with business relations, emotional distress: $35,000

Filed: 1/17/17