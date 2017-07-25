Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
New England Industrial Uniform Rental Service Inc. v. the Mattabassett District
Allegation: Failure to pay for lost, unusable, or damaged garments: $9,282.50
Filed: 6/5/17
Justin Morin v. Chicopee Concrete Service Inc.
Allegation: Non-payment of wages: $15,000
Filed: 6/5/17
Orlando Pagan Jr. p/p/a Maribel Pagan v. Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc.
Allegation: Injury sustained during youth basketball clinic: $1,613.07
Filed: 6/9/17
Rosa Leo v. the Stop and Shop Supermarket Companies, LLC
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $1,325
Filed: 6/13/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Thomas Fournier v. Action Air Inc., Paul Chevalier, and Marci Chevalier
Allegation: Unpaid wages, including overtime: $35,000+
Filed: 6/1/17
Daniel Rice v. Smith & Wesson Corp. and Thompson/Center Arms Co. Inc.
Allegation: Product liability, barrel of rifle exploded upon discharge, causing injury: $66,609
Filed: 6/1/17
Barbara Wojick v. Walmart Stores Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $82,827.16
Filed: 6/2/17
Rachel Ellis v. U-Haul International
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $25,000+
Filed: 6/5/17
Shelly Nichols v. Sabis International Charter School and Ernest Floyd
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $25,000+
Filed: 6/5/17
Manuel Gonzalez v. Noah J. Epstein, M.D. and Holyoke Medical Center Inc.
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $150,000
Filed: 6/14/17
Ellen Davilli, personal representative of the estate of Martin Davilli v. Richard B. Wait, M.D.; David L. Penner, M.D.; William J. Wagner, M.D., and Stephanie Jones, RN
Allegation: Malpractice: $25,000+
Filed: 6/21/17
Pride Convenience Inc. v. Anderson Services, LLC
Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $31,983.60
Filed: 6/26/17
Caroline Wilson v. M & M Comfort Zone Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury, struck by dolly moving fixtures: $26,110
Filed: 6/30/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Weston Agricultural Products Inc. v. Hakala Brothers Corp.
Allegation: Money owed for goods and services provided: $11,900
Filed: 5/8/17
Scott R. Rhodes v. Aaron Scott d/b/a Artisan Builders & Craftsmen
Allegation: Breach of contract, failure to return deposit: $8,350
Filed: 5/31/17
Mary Wiseman v. Demoulas Supermarkets Inc. d/b/a Market Basket
Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $24,999
Filed: 6/12/17