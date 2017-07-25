Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

New England Industrial Uniform Rental Service Inc. v. the Mattabassett District

Allegation: Failure to pay for lost, unusable, or damaged garments: $9,282.50

Filed: 6/5/17

Justin Morin v. Chicopee Concrete Service Inc.

Allegation: Non-payment of wages: $15,000

Filed: 6/5/17

Orlando Pagan Jr. p/p/a Maribel Pagan v. Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc.

Allegation: Injury sustained during youth basketball clinic: $1,613.07

Filed: 6/9/17

Rosa Leo v. the Stop and Shop Supermarket Companies, LLC

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $1,325

Filed: 6/13/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Thomas Fournier v. Action Air Inc., Paul Chevalier, and Marci Chevalier

Allegation: Unpaid wages, including overtime: $35,000+

Filed: 6/1/17

Daniel Rice v. Smith & Wesson Corp. and Thompson/Center Arms Co. Inc.

Allegation: Product liability, barrel of rifle exploded upon discharge, causing injury: $66,609

Filed: 6/1/17

Barbara Wojick v. Walmart Stores Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $82,827.16

Filed: 6/2/17

Rachel Ellis v. U-Haul International

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $25,000+

Filed: 6/5/17

Shelly Nichols v. Sabis International Charter School and Ernest Floyd

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $25,000+

Filed: 6/5/17

Manuel Gonzalez v. Noah J. Epstein, M.D. and Holyoke Medical Center Inc.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $150,000

Filed: 6/14/17

Ellen Davilli, personal representative of the estate of Martin Davilli v. Richard B. Wait, M.D.; David L. Penner, M.D.; William J. Wagner, M.D., and Stephanie Jones, RN

Allegation: Malpractice: $25,000+

Filed: 6/21/17

Pride Convenience Inc. v. Anderson Services, LLC

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $31,983.60

Filed: 6/26/17

Caroline Wilson v. M & M Comfort Zone Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury, struck by dolly moving fixtures: $26,110

Filed: 6/30/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Weston Agricultural Products Inc. v. Hakala Brothers Corp.

Allegation: Money owed for goods and services provided: $11,900

Filed: 5/8/17

Scott R. Rhodes v. Aaron Scott d/b/a Artisan Builders & Craftsmen

Allegation: Breach of contract, failure to return deposit: $8,350

Filed: 5/31/17

Mary Wiseman v. Demoulas Supermarkets Inc. d/b/a Market Basket

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $24,999

Filed: 6/12/17