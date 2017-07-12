Greenfield Co-operative Bank Promotes Barbara Campbell

GREENFIELD — Michael Tucker, president and CEO of Greenfield Co-operative Bank, announced that Barbara Campbell has been promoted to assistant vice president, Commercial Loans.

Campbell has been with the bank since 2010, first as a credit analyst and for the past two years as a commercial loan officer. Prior to joining the institution, she worked at TD Bank, the Bank of Western Massachusetts, and People’s United Bank in various mortgage-lending roles. She is a graduate of Greenfield Community College with a degree in business management.