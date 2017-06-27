Hartford-Brainard Airport Air-traffic-control Tower Wins Award

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The American Assoc. of Airport Executives (AAAE) and U.S. Contract Tower Association (USCTA) presented Hartford-Brainard Airport and Midwest ATC Service with the 2017 Willie F. Card Contract Tower Service Award. The award recognizes one Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contract tower for “exemplary air-traffic safety and customer service performance” at the AAAE/USCTA’s annual FAA Contract Tower Program Workshop.

“The CAA is proud that Hartford-Brainard Airport, the air-traffic-control tower, and its controllers at Hartford-Brainard Airport were recognized for the hard work and dedication that they bring to our operation on a daily basis,” said Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) Executive Director Kevin Dillon. “The Willie F. Card Award is a prestigious acknowledgment, and this makes clear that Hartford-Brainard Airport is a national model for operational effectiveness and efficiency.”

The FAA Contract Tower Program was established in 1982, and there are currently 253 airports in 46 states participating in the program. Operating functions at these towers are contracted out by the FAA to private entities who staff the facilities with FAA-certified air-traffic controllers. According to FAA statistics, contract towers handle approximately 28% of all national tower operations, but they account for only 14% of the FAA’s overall budget for air-traffic-control tower operations. Midwest ATC Service operates the contract tower at Hartford-Brainard Airport under FAA oversight.

“Midwest ATC is proud to have the Hartford-Brainard air-traffic-control tower as a member of our ATC team,” said Midwest ATC Service Director of North American Operations Andrew Groth. “Thank you to the CAA for their continued support, which was instrumental in achieving this award.”