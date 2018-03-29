Karrah Smith Named Business Owner of the Year by ABBP

SPRINGFIELD — Karrah Smith, owner of Something to Talk About Boutique, was recently named Business Owner of the Year by the Assoc. of Black Business Professionals, and was awarded a certificate by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Boston last month.

Smith, a 24-year-old Springfield native, received her associates degree in criminal justice from Holyoke Community College. However, her passion for fashion took center stage in 2015 when her beloved older cousin, Diane Evans, original owner and founder of Something to Talk About Boutique, passed away from pancreatic cancer, leaving the store, located on the street level of Tower Square, to Smith and her mother, Stephanie.

Smith took over the store in Evans’ memory and never looked back. “I have always loved fashion,” she said, “and my goal is to grow the business, while continuing to give back to my community.”

Smith has given back in multiple ways, including donating proceeds from fashion shows to local charities. She also works with other young women, giving them pointers on how to run a business.