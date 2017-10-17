Keith Minoff Selected to Massachusetts Super Lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Keith Minoff has been selected to Massachusetts Super Lawyers for 2017. Super Lawyers selects attorneys based on peer nominations and evaluations combined with independent research. The final published list represents no more than 5% of Massachusetts lawyers.

Minoff has also been recognized by his peers for inclusion in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the areas of commercial litigation and corporate law. He specializes in business litigation and employment law and also serves as a mediator with Minoff Mediation Solutions. He maintains a law office in Springfield.