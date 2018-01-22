MGM Springfield to Host Information Sessions for Casino Jobs

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield, the Commonwealth’s first luxury resort and entertainment destination, set to open later this year, will host a series of informational sessions to provide details on casino jobs and the training required to start a career as a table-games dealer.

MGM Springfield representatives and staff from the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute (MCCTI) will be on hand to provide details on how to register and enroll for gaming classes at the new MCCTI Gaming School, opening Monday, Feb. 26 in downtown Springfield. Classes are scheduled to run Feb. 26 through July 13 and cost from $199 to $599 for a single specialized game class. Anyone who successfully completes two table-game courses gets an automatic job interview with MGM Springfield.

“My best advice to people curious about these exciting career opportunities: don’t just think about the possibilities; act on your interest,” said Robert Westerfield, MGM Springfield’s vice president of Table Games. “Energetic job seekers who have a desire to work for the industry leader in hospitality and entertainment should engage with us now to be ready to apply for a job and be part of the show later this year.”

Attendees will hear from Westerfield about his personal story starting out in the industry at 22 and rising through the ranks to become vice president of Table Games in Springfield. They also will hear what it takes to be a successful dealer, the skills required, the opportunities available, and how the Gaming School can help people secure these skills. MGM and Holyoke Community College representatives will outline class instructions and preparations, and explain what to expect on day one.

MGM Springfield anticipates hiring more than 450 table-game dealers. Mass hiring is expected to begin this summer.

Information sessions will be held at the MGM Springfield Career Center, 1259 East Columbus Ave., third floor, on the following dates:

• Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.;

• Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.; and

• Friday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

These sessions are free and open to the public. To learn more and to register in advance, visit www.mccti.org/upcoming.html.