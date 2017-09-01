New England Unemployment Rate Holds Steady in July

BOSTON — The New England Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released New England and state unemployment numbers for July 2017. These data are supplied by the Local Area Unemployment Statistics program, which produces monthly and annual employment, unemployment, and labor-force data for Census regions and divisions, states, counties, metropolitan areas, and many cities, by place of residence.

According to the release, the New England unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1% in July. One year ago, the New England jobless rate was 4.0%. The U.S. jobless rate was little changed from June, at 4.4%. Meanwhile, three New England states posted jobless rates that were significantly different from the U.S. rate of 4.3%. Maine (3.7%), Vermont (3.1%), and New Hampshire (2.8%) had significantly lower unemployment rates and were among 18 states in the country to do so.