NiSource Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index

WESTBOROUGH — NiSource Inc., parent company of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) — North America in recognition of the company’s sustainable business practices and performance for the fourth consecutive year. NiSource is the second highest ranked U.S. multi-utility on the list.

On the local level, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts offers an energy efficiency program that is proving to be among the best in the country. The American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy has ranked Massachusetts as first in the nation for the past three years. “Columbia Gas is also leading the way to develop measurement protocols to identify and prioritize gas leaks for repair, based on the significance of a leak’s environmental impact. We are committed to serving our customers and communities with a natural gas distribution system that is safe, reliable and environmentally responsible,” said Steve Bryant, president.

The ranking reflects advancements NiSource made to its sustainability strategy in 2016 by outlining aggressive and achievable targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Supported by its existing business strategy and $30 billion of long-term infrastructure investment opportunities, these emission reduction targets are enabled through the retirement of 50 percent of the company’s coal-fired electric generation fleet and accelerated replacement of its natural gas distribution infrastructure.

“We take pride in our inclusion on this list because it recognizes our relentless focus on serving our customers in a way that is safe, reliable, environmentally responsible and sustainable,” said NiSource President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Hamrock “We’ve set our sights high and are making proactive environmental improvements that are in line with the needs of our customers.” By 2025, NiSource expects to reduce: