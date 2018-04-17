Pathlight Taps Andrew Caires as New CFO

SPRINGFIELD — Pathlight, a provider of services for residential and community services for people with intellectual disabilities, has named Andrew Caires its chief financial officer and vice president of Administration, effective April 9.

“I am thrilled that Andy has joined the organization” Executive Director Ruth Banta said. “His financial skills, human-services experience, and compassion will help Pathlight continue to advance its mission.”

Caires has significant experience in human services. He was the financial director for Hawthorn Services for 15 years. When Hawthorne merged with the Center for Human Development, he became CHD’s director of Fiscal Services. Most recently, he was the controller for the Williston Northampton School.

“I am happy to join an innovative and energized organization with a distinguished history of having a positive impact on the intellectual-disability community,” he said.

Caires has a bachelor’s degree in business administration/accounting from Western New England University and an MBA from UMass Amherst. He has maintained his certified public accountant (CPA) designation.

Pathlight has been providing programs and services to people with developmental disabilities since 1952. Its programs include residential homes, supports for independent living, family-based living, recreation, enrichment, employment supports, family resources, autism supports, and more.