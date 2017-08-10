Realtor Laura Herring Earns e-PRO Certification

SPRINGFIELD — Laura Herring, director of Operations of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley, has successfully completed the e-PRO certification program and has been awarded the e-PRO certification, the official technology-certification program offered by the National Assoc. of Realtors (NAR).

Herring joins more than 30,000 real-estate professionals and association staff specialists who have earned NAR’s e-PRO certification and dedicated their time and effort toward learning how to use the latest social-media technologies to create an online presence and reach today’s hyper-connected consumers.