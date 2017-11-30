Regional Director of MOBD to Meet Business, Community Leaders

SPRINGFIELD — Debra Boronski, regional director for the Massachusetts Office of Business Development (MOBD), will hold office hours for business and community leaders on Monday, Dec. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center office located in Building 101 of the STCC Technology Park, 1 Federal St., Springfield. Meetings will be held in the Peter Pan Room, located on the second floor.

MOBD is the state’s one-stop source for businesses seeking to relocate to Massachusetts and businesses wishing to expand their current operations here. It offers a range of expertise and services to help businesses flourish in Massachusetts. Its staff operates in regions across the state, providing businesses with on-the-ground knowledge and viable connections. It works closely with the private and public sectors to coordinate a range of resources.

Boronski oversees 117 cities and towns in Western Mass. and the Berkshires. Interested parties mail e-mail debra.boronski@state.ma.us or call (413) 733-5357 to reserve a time slot.