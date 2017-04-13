Royal, P.C. Welcomes Daniel Carr

NORTHAMPTON — Attorney Daniel Carr has joined Royal, P.C., the management-side-only labor and employment law firm, and will focus his practice in labor law and complex employment litigation.

Carr’s practice includes matters involving labor relations, workplace safety and OSHA, unfair competition and trade secrets, discrimination, harassment and retaliation, wrongful discharge, workers’ compensation, employee privacy, wage-and-hour law, breach-of-contract and unfair-competition claims, and laws related to disability and other leave. His preventive work includes drafting a variety of employment-related manuals and contracts, such as executive agreements, compensation and commission agreements, restrictive covenants, and severance and settlement agreements.

Prior to joining Royal, P.C., Carr worked at the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, and has insight into state and federal employment discrimination law and agency regulations.

He obtained his juris doctor from the George Washington University School of Law. He received his bachelor’s degree in English and American literature from New York University.