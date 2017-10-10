Salons to Participate in Cut-A-Thon to Benefit Unify Against Bullying

EAST LONGMEADOW — Western Mass. hair salons are helping to make a difference in the fight against bullying, one haircut at a time.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, salons across Western Mass. will participate in a one-day Cut-A-Thon to benefit Unify Against Bullying. Salons will donate proceeds from haircuts, blowouts, and styling to the anti-bullying organization. The salons will even offer temporary pink hair color, reflecting the signature color of Unify Against Bullying. In addition, each salon will add its own activities and promotions for the event.

“It’s a fun day for a great cause, and everyone leaves the salon feeling and looking fabulous, each in their own unique way. We love how each salon is embracing Unify Against Bullying and being creative in their vision for the Cut-A-Thon,” said Christine Maiwald, executive director of Unify Against Bullying.

Each participating salon will be the exclusive Unify Cut-A-Thon salon in its city or town. Salons that want to participate may contact Maiwald at cm@unifyagainstbullying.org.

To date, participating salons include Cutting Edge Salon & Day Spa, 975 Springfield St., Feeding Hills; Gasoline Alley, 250 Albany St., Springfield, Hair West, Spa West, 322-326 West Ave., Ludlow; New Decadence Hair Designers, 375 Franklin St., Melrose; and Siciliano Salon, 1362 Westfield St., West Springfield.