Stan Rosenberg Helps Build a More Responsive Senate

Man of the People

Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg — one of the few legislators from Western Mass. who have held that position — began his career as an aide to then-Sen. John Olver, and has served as Olver’s successor for the past 26 years. During that time, he has worked on myriad issues important to his constituents, from education funding to energy policy; from labor matters to mass transit. The common threads, he said, are the importance of continually making investments in the state’s future, and his philosophy of government as a ‘helping profession.’

Meet Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the United States.

Or, alternately, current state Senate President Stan Rosenberg, considering how remarkably those careers intersect, a century apart.

“He was a Republican, but he was quite a progressive in some ways,” Rosenberg, a Democrat, said of someone he counts as a role model; in fact, when he gives State House tours, he always brings visitors to see Coolidge’s desk, which has a home in his suite of offices. “He was involved in the minimum wage, he was involved in rail — his goal was to get rail everywhere in Massachusetts. Then the automobile interrupted the progress they’d made, and the rail system started to diminish while highways expanded.

“Well, guess what?” he went on. “It’s 100 years later, and we’re still working on the same problems. We’re still talking about pay equity. We’re still talking about rail.”

For Rosenberg, 67, whose career as a state legislator stretches back to 1986, transportation issues are matters of access and opportunity for state residents, a concept he would return to several times during his recent talk with BusinessWest.

“These are 21st-century issues, whether we’re talking about transportation and connecting regions outside metro Boston, or talking about ensuring that everyone has access to higher education. Those are the kinds of issues where, if you don’t ensure availability statewide, then people’s economic opportunities get constrained.

“It isn’t just nice to have rail,” he went on, explaining that getting people back and forth to jobs means allowing them to work far from where they live, which helps fill up underused housing stock. Rosenberg was involved in efforts to secure $33 million to upgrade the Pan Am line from Connecticut to Vermont via Springfield and Northampton, as lawmakers continue to eye east-west rail service from Boston to the Pioneer Valley.

“The same with education,” he said. “If you don’t have access to quality education, you’re not going to line up with the jobs that are available. Even in the Pioneer Valley, we have vacant positions that don’t have people to fill them. The skills gap is a really big issue. The achievement gap is a big issue. We have 100,000 vacant jobs statewide, and 100,000 people looking, according to the unemployment numbers. We’ve got to match them up, and that means education, training, and retraining for opportunities.”

Two years ago, Rosenberg became the first senator hailing from Western Mass. elected president of that chamber since 1971, but he dismisses talk that his region’s issues are pushed to the side on Beacon Hill.

“There’s often a feeling about Western Mass. getting the short end of the stick, but all of the regions — north, south, and west — outside the metro Boston area have a similar feeling,” he said. “We’re not unique.”

One thing Western Mass. legislators have been adept at, he went on, is speaking with a unified voice to promote the region’s shared needs and hopefully impact policy.

“Our delegation in Western Mass. has been very nimble and adept at building coalitions to make sure, when there are opportunities, we have a seat at the table,” he said, citing a few examples, from the MGM casino opening in Springfield in 2018 — area legislators fought to ensure the region would win one of the projects — to ongoing life-sciences and research projects.

“The same thing with high-tech projects: the largest big-data center in the state is actually not in Boston; it’s in Holyoke,” he said of the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center. “Having that center there is an enormous positive for the region.”

Rosenberg also touted the partnership between UMass Medical School and Baystate Health to bring a medical-school campus to Springfield later this year, forming a sort of medical-education and research triangle between Springfield, Worcester, and Amherst.

“We keep finding opportunities to develop things that are uniquely ours while also making sure we are not left out of the discussion when planning statewide initiatives, so the Pioneer Valley gets to be the beneficiary.”

Calvin Coolidge would undoubtedly be proud. But there’s far more to Rosenberg’s personal story and career.

Through the Ranks

Raised in foster care, Rosenberg graduated from Revere High School in 1967 before attending UMass Amherst, and embracing the region he would come to represent in Boston.

“I went to school part-time and worked full-time at UMass because of my financial situation in the late ’60s and early ’70s,” he told BusinessWest. “While attending UMass, he founded and headed the Arts Extension Service and then became director of Community Development and Human Service Programs in the Division of Continuing Education.

“As a result, I started to make a lot of connections with people and became politically engaged,” he explained. In 1980, then-state Sen. John Olver asked if he was interested in working in Boston as his aide. “I left my job on a Friday, and on Monday arrived at the State House for my first day of work.”

All across the country, we’re seeing declining state appropriations and higher education driving up student charges, driving up student debt. And when graduates get into the economy, they have no disposable income, so it’s harder to stay in state.”

Rosenberg went on to serve as executive director of the state Democratic party from 1983 to 1985, and as the district director for U.S. Rep. Chester Atkins from 1985 to 1986. He then sought and won a seat on the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1986, representing Amherst and Pelham. In 1991, he won a special election for the state Senate seat being vacated by Olver, a role he has maintained for 26 years, representing 25 communities, mainly in Hampshire and Franklin counties.

While in the Senate, he has served as chair of the Election Laws Committee, the Banking Committee, and the Senate Ways and Means Committee, followed by assistant majority leader from 1999 to 2002 and Senate president pro tempore from 2003 to 2013. He was appointed Senate majority leader in 2013 and Senate president at the start of 2015.

The issues he cared about early on aren’t much different than what he prioritizes now, and reflected the mindset of his district. His interest in higher education dovetailed with the fact that the state’s flagship university is located in Amherst. With many environmentally minded residents in his district, he worked on recycling and the greenhouse-gas issue, now commonly known as climate change. And with the closings of Northampton State Hospital and Belchertown State School, social services to help people in need became a main concern as well.

“You can’t live in the Pioneer Valley without thinking about economic development, but also social justice,” said Rosenberg, who has had a personal stake in some of those issues, notably the Bay State’s first-in-the-union legalization of gay marriage a decade ago, a law he and his husband, Bryon Hefner, availed themselves of last year. “In representing that constituency, you’ve got to be prepared to work in both of those areas.”

He recognizes that businesses have concerns about employment regulations that favor workers, such as minimum-wage laws, equal-pay rules, and family-leave advances, but believes that, given enough time to adapt, companies always do. As one example, provisions of the equal-pay law passed last summer, aiming to ensure women are paid equally with men for equivalent work, don’t take effect until the summer of 2018.

“If a business or agency has time to adapt, it is clearly understood in the public-policy realm that you’ll have a very modest impact when you raise the minimum wage, for example. It may be different for individual businesses, but for the economy as a whole, there’s a very minor impact — and it’s even better when there’s warning and you can plan for it.”

Ideally, he said, the public and private sector works together for mutual benefit, as seen in the 2006 health-insurance law that provided tax credits and tools through the Health Connector to help employers ensure their employees were covered in an affordable way. “Not that there won’t be some pain in that or some dislocation in some situations, but by working together, we can minimize that pain.”

Creating a culture where the workforce has access to affordable healthcare, family leave, and other work-life benefits is critical, Rosenberg said, to retaining top talent in the state. “We have a knowledge-driven economy, and we want people to settle here, to locate their businesses here. By doing these things, we are making a difference.”

He noted that Massachusetts was among the first states, more than a century ago, to establish a minimum-wage law. “We were one of the innovators, and now it’s national practice. We have the third-highest per-capita income in the country, and by most measures, the balance between the strength of the economy and quality of life here is extremely strong.”

Providing that quality of life takes public investment, he insists, and public education is a good example. As a co-chair on the Senate Task Force on Public Higher Education and the Public Higher Education Caucus, he advocated for higher state appropriations for colleges, while holding institutions accountable for how they spend the money.

“All across the country, we’re seeing declining state appropriations and higher education driving up student charges, driving up student debt,” he said. “And when graduates get into the economy, they have no disposable income, so it’s harder to stay in state. If they don’t have disposable income, if it’s all going to pay rent and student debt, they don’t have money to go out and buy things. That hurts small businesses in particular.”

Again, it’s that concept, one of the defining ones in today’s Democratic party, that public investment benefits everyone, but Rosenberg doesn’t simply want to issue legislation from on high (well, high on Beacon Hill, anyway); he wants to engage constituents on what matters to them.

“You have to have a robust and open process for people to engage with you,” he told BusinessWest, “so they have a seat at the table and a voice in discussions that are going to affect them.”

Out and About

Rosenberg noted that each of the state’s 40 senators chairs a committee or acts in some other leadership position, and in the past two years, they have been working to “transform the organization” according to best practices of shared responsibility, shared leadership, teamwork, and engagement with constituents to identify solutions to key issues.

“We’re less hierarchical in the Senate than we used to be,” he noted. “Members are much more engaged at every level, and we’re trying to expand transparency within the body and engagement with the public.”

One concrete strategy for doing the latter is a practice known as Commonwealth Conversations. That project divides the state into nine regions, each with their own specific needs and priorities. Groups of senators spend a day in each region talking to constituents about projects they want to see accomplished, but also the community values they hold.

“We hear similarities of concern, but also differences,” he said. “Boston isn’t the Pioneer Valley, and Pittsfield isn’t Springfield, for that matter.”

The idea, he explained, is to develop statewide policy that can be adapted for regional differences, such as meeting skills gaps that differ throughout the Commonwealth.

“For example, we’ve been rebuilding the machining industry sector in Western Mass. Not that it’s not going on elsewhere, but it’s a big priority in our area,” he said, noting initiatives from the Middle Skills Manufacturing Initiative to train manufacturing workers in Franklin County to efforts to attract the Chinese rail-car manufacturing giant CRRC to Springfield. “The pieces all seem disparate, but they’re all connected.”

Even though a heavily Democratic Legislature and a Republican governor in Charlie Baker make for divided government in the technical sense, those officials maintain strong working relationships, Rosenberg said, noting that he meets with Baker, the House speaker, the Ways and Means chair, and the minority leaders every Monday afternoon — the location rotates between their offices — to talk about current issues before the Legislature.

“Even if we don’t have a specific agenda, we always talk about the common ground we have to build solutions to the problems of the day. Those meetings reach back to Bill Weld, Billy Bulger, and Charles Flaherty, and that tradition has been maintained whether we have a unified or divided government. It really makes a difference when you’re communicating.”

There are issues that rankle one side or the other, of course, and the divisions between Democrat-dominated Massachusetts and the national arena will only grow following the improbable rise of President Trump, who seems poised to lead with the same bluster and scattershot style that proved a winner on the campaign trail — only, with the ability to do actual damage to policies progressives value, beginning with the Affordable Care Act.

“We have to be mindful of a lot of change coming out of Washington,” Rosenberg said. “I’m worried about what’s happening on the health-insurance front. We had a universal plan that was working and got disrupted by the federal plan, but we adapted. The administration signed a $53 million, five-year plan for health transformation in Massachusetts. Now, the question is, will the administration honor that commitment, or will they make so many changes in the universal federal health program that it disrupts the state program again?”

Other shifting priorities in Washington could cause disruption in the Bay State as well. When it comes to climate change, for example, Massachusetts, as a coastal state, is trying to plan for the future, including possible coastline impacts, in a “balanced but aggressive way,” the Senate president said. “Whether or not they upturn federal policies might have an impact on state policies.”

Then there’s marijuana, which is legal for medical use in 28 states and for recreational enjoyment in eight; both apply in Massachusetts. Although using the drug continues to violate federal law, President Obama’s administration took a hands-off policy when the will of the states went their own way.

“If Mr. [Jeff] Sessions is appointed attorney general, will he stick to the policies of the Obama administration, where, if it’s heavily regulated and you follow those regulations, we’ll leave you alone?” Rosenberg asked. “Or will Mr. Sessions follow federal law and say, ‘I don’t care if your voters voted for it; you can’t do it anymore’? If they do come in and start enforcing it, that could be a pretty big deal.”

Helping Profession

It’s clear that legislative matters of all kinds, and the way they impact people’s lives, are a big deal to Stan Rosenberg.

When asked what gratifies him most, though, he returned again to the work he and his colleagues are doing to, as he called it, “transform the Senate as an institution.”

After all, he told BusinessWest, it’s very easy for malaise to set in within legislative bodies. “What we’re doing in the Senate has empowered our members, and that empowerment has excited them, and that excitement leads to an enormous amount of energy around trying to produce quality legislation that moves our communities forward.

“This is a helping profession,” he went on. “Every day, you get phone calls and meetings that challenge your thinking and keep you on the cutting edge of life. Every day you find opportunities to help one person, one business, one institution, one community.”

He likens those opportunities to winning a bit of money on a scratch ticket. “And every so often, it’s like winning the lottery when you pass a big piece of legislation that affects the future of the whole Commonwealth.”

Calvin Coolidge certainly made his mark — eventually, well beyond the borders of the Bay State. For now, Rosenberg is happy to keep making a difference for his constituents at home.

“Every day, you’re presented with opportunities to be helpful,” he said. “That keeps me going.”

Joseph Bednar can be reached at bednar@businesswest.com