Starbucks at Monarch Place to Open May 30

SPRINGFIELD — Paul Picknelly announced the latest edition to Springfield’s downtown, a full-service Starbucks on the corner of Main Street and Boland Way. Doors will open to all patrons on Wednesday, May 30 at 6 a.m.

Starbucks at Monarch Place will donate all proceeds from its first week of business to the Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center to assist in the creation and installation of a new educational exhibit, bringing two exotic African cats to the city.

“We are so thankful to Paul Picknelly, a wonderful community partner who is truly committed to this city and the region,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director of the Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center. “This collaboration demonstrates how growth begets growth. The successful opening of a new Starbucks at Monarch Place will help the zoo expand its collection, enhancing our conservation and education efforts. With the zoo approaching its 125th year, we could not be more grateful that this new Starbucks will help us grow and evolve.”

The opening of Starbucks represents the final phase of the newly renovated plaza at Monarch Place and follows the grand opening of a United Bank branch next door on the ground floor of Monarch Place. Starbucks now occupies the front corner of the plaza, facing Main Street, with 30-foot-tall ceilings, and featuring a commissioned piece of artwork by renowned artist Llew Majia, a 400-pound, 10-foot medallion that celebrates the diversity of Latin American coffee-growing countries. Patrons can also enjoy outdoor music and café seating on the plaza while overlooking the newly restored water wall.