State Grant to Boost Continued Development at Ludlow Mills

LUDLOW — Rep. Thomas Petrolati and state Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash visited Ludlow Mills on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to announce a $3.5 million grant for ongoing redevelopment at the 170-acre site, the Republican reported.

Westmass Area Development Corp. bought the former mill complex in 2011, setting out on a 15- to 20-year path of redevelopment. Since then, the site has added 75 apartment units and attracted 39 businesses.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, WinnDevelopment will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Petrolati, Gov. Charlie Baker, and other dignitaries to celebrate the firm’s $20 million transformation of Mill 10 into the Residences at Mill 10, which features 75 mixed-income, age-restricted apartments.