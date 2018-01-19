Venue Changed for Western Mass. Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet

SPRINGFIELD — Due to a much higher demand than previously anticipated, the Western Mass. Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 1 has been moved from the 12th-floor ballroom at La Quinta in Springfield to Hadley Farms Meeting House at 41 Russell St. in Hadley.

Cocktail hour for the event will still begin at 6 p.m., and the program itself will begin at 7 p.m.

“Well, the long and the short of it is we sold out before we even began to aggressively advertise,” said Western Mass. Baseball Hall of Fame committee member and Valley Blue Sox President Clark Eckhoff. “It’s a great problem to have, but we want to make sure folks have a chance to go. There’s been an incredible amount of interest in the program this year, and we want to make sure we’re meeting the demand. We’ll have plenty of new space in the new venue to host folks who want to come out and enjoy the evening.”

Tickets to the event are $45 for individuals and $425 for a table of 10. Baltimore Orioles General Manager Dan Duquette will be this year’s keynote speaker.

Tickets can be ordered online at www.valleybluesox.com or by calling the Blue Sox ticket office at (413) 533-1100.