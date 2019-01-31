35 Marketing Tips to Make Your Work Day More Productive

Courtesy of Jessica Mehring of SnapApp

You marketers aren’t just busy people – you’re jugglers.

You juggle content creation, design, distribution, promotion, analytics – just to name a few of the balls you have in the air at any given time. And if you manage an in-house team or contractors … well, you deserve a medal.

The team and I here at SnapApp knew you’d appreciate some shortcuts. We compiled 35 of our best tips, tricks, shortcuts, hacks and tools to make your work-life just a little bit easier.

The Ultimate List of Shortcuts for Marketers

For Social and Outreach

1. Create lists on Twitter to keep your contacts organized while giving you more visibility to people/businesses you’re following closely on in your space.

