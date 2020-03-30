5 Ways to Do Smart & Responsible Marketing During COVID-19

Courtesy of https://www.business2community.com/

In everything we do as brands, context matters. Beyond the basic actions taken to protect employees and businesses during a crisis, brands can either help or hinder our collective experience. So when a cultural moment shifts as dramatically as it has in the face of COVID-19, it’s important that brands address the issue with tact, empathy, and mindful marketing.

That said, when it comes to current and planned campaigns, marketing teams face unique challenges during a crisis. While it’s still early in the quarantine, we’ve already been asked to help our clients adjust their communication approaches. Thus, we thought it might be useful to share some of our general guidelines for marketing protocol during these challenging times.

How to Do Empathetic Marketing During a Crisis

Here, we’ve assembled our top tips for addressing your marketing approach during a crisis.

While every brand is different, we see this as a basic action plan that can help brands of all sizes make the right choices and avoid serious mistakes.

Of course, we’re always open to more ideas about how to address sensitive times thoughtfully. If you have more tips or thoughts, please share them in the comments. Otherwise, we hope you find these tips helpful.

