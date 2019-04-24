Aieshya Jackson Joins Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts Board

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM), now celebrating its centennial anniversary, announced that Aieshya Jackson has joined its board of directors.

“We are excited to have Aieshya join our board of directors,” said Jennifer Connolly, JAWM president. “She has been actively involved with our organization for many years as a volunteer, and now we look forward to her contributing her thoughts at a decision-making level.”

Jackson is a branch manager for Santander Bank, where she oversees a full range of products and services, leads branch staff, ensures member satisfaction, and minimizes operational issues. Prior to her current role, she served as branch manager at United Bank.

Aside from serving on JAWM’s board of directors, Jackson sits on the board for the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services organization and volunteers for Revitalize CDC and the Springfield Rescue Mission. She graduated from the Connecticut School of Finance and Management.