Alekman DiTusa Celebrates 10th Anniversary by Supporting Square One

SPRINGFIELD — In celebration of the firm’s 10th anniversary, Ryan Alekman and Rob DiTusa of Alekman DiTusa are issuing a giving challenge to fellow attorneys this holiday season.

A longtime supporter of the Springfield-based nonprofit organization Square One, the firm has pledged $10,000 in support of Square One to commemorate this landmark year. The partners are challenging their peers at other law firms to join them by making a donation of their own. The goal for the challenge is to turn their $10,000 into $50,000 from others in the legal community.

“Square One’s programs and services play a vital role in positioning children and families for success in school and in the workplace,” DiTusa said. “We have long recognized the importance of what they do, and we are confident that our colleagues will feel the same way.”

Added Alekman, “our partnership with Square One has reinforced our understanding and appreciation for the critical role that high-quality early education and care plays in the foundation of every child’s life. It is particularly important for children and families who are faced with the difficult circumstances that many of Square One’s families are experiencing.”

Square One currently provides early-learning services to over 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, and family-support services to 1,500 families each year, as it works to overcome the significant challenges in their lives. The large majority of Square One families are coming from situations involving poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, incarceration, substance abuse, domestic violence, and other significant issues that may inhibit their ability to provide a quality early-learning experience for their children, if the proper services are not made available to them.

“Rob and Ryan understand and appreciate how we leverage every dollar we receive,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication for Square One. “We can turn a $20 donation into breakfast and lunch for a child for a full week, for example. Every $250 donation provides classroom supplies for a preschooler for a full year. Turning Alekman DiTusa’s $10,000 gift into $50,000 will literally change the lives of thousands of children and families. We are so grateful for this opportunity.”