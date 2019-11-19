Asnuntuck Opens Registration for Wintersession and Spring Semester

ENFIELD, Conn. — Registration for Wintersession and the spring semester at Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) is now open.

Asnuntuck offers on-the-spot admission Monday through Friday. Students may apply or register online 24 hours a day at www.asnuntuck.edu. Students may register in person at the Registrar’s office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Academic advisors are available for walk-ins on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All other times are by appointment only. E-mail [email protected] for additional information.

Wintersession is available to current students, new students, and students home on break from their four-year school. Students intending to transfer credits should confirm with their college that the course will be approved before registering. Online classes for Wintersession run from Dec. 27 to Jan. 14. Courses are available in art, nutrition, genetics, business, software applications, human services, early childhood, medical law and ethics, psychology, sociology, and a course titled “Minorities in the U.S.”

Not a student? Visit www.asnuntuck.edu and click ‘become a student’ to get started.

ACC’s spring semester begins on Jan. 22. All student services will be available on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including the cashier’s office, for those interested in registering for classes. Accuplacer placement testing will be administered to admitted students at 10 a.m. Admitted students need to pre-register for the testing. Students can register online or in person at the Admissions Office.

For those unable to make it on Jan. 11, extended hours will be available at the college on Jan. 21, 22, and 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call (860) 253-3010 or visit www.asnuntuck.edu for additional information.

For those who need help completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form for the spring semester, walk-in sessions in the Financial Aid Office are available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays during December. For an individual appointment, call (860) 253-3030.