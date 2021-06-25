Allied Flooring, Paint and Design Welcomes Jorge Morgado as Partner, President of Sales

AGAWAM — Allied Flooring, Paint and Design, a home-improvement supplier for homeowners, contractors, and business owners, recently welcomed Jorge Morgado as a partner in the business and president of Sales.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jorge as a partner and to run the sales team,” Allied President Mario Tedeschi said. “Jorge and I spent decades as competitors, respecting and admiring each other’s work. Our relationship strengthened over the last few years when he became our sales representative for Tarkett. I saw how much care and dedication he devotes to his clients; that connection led to us becoming partners.”

Morgado has more than 25 years of experience in the flooring industry, beginning his career in high school and most recently serving as vice president of Residential Business, East Region, for Tarkett, the third-largest flooring manufacturer in the country.

“I’ve always admired Mario and everything he and his family have accomplished with the success of Allied,” Morgado said. “I’ve worked in this business a long time, most recently with Allied as one of my customers. I am drawn to how everyone here not only treats each other like family, but also our customers.”

Morgado graduated from UMass Amherst with a degree in business management. He is very involved in the community, currently serving on the board of the East Longmeadow Soccer Assoc.

Morgado says a distinct, life-changing event shifted how he handles not only business, but also the rest of his life.

“I was a part of the Miracle on the Hudson back in 2009,” he said. “It really changed my perspective on life. It instilled in me a renewed passion for people. I want to deliver my best every day to those in my community and to every customer that walks through the door at Allied.”

Tedeschi added that “Jorge has melded right into our family, as our strengths really compliment each other well. In fact, it’s gone so well that his son will be doing the same thing my three children have done — join our team this summer to work on cutting and binding rugs.”