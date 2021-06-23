Amtrak to Relaunch Valley Flyer Service on July 26

SPRINGFIELD — Starting on July 26, Amtrak and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will restart the Valley Flyer round-trip train service between Greenfield and New Haven, Conn., which suspended three trains on March 30, 2020 due to fewer travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2019, Amtrak and MassDOT launched a new, state-supported passenger train called the Valley Flyer, which travels between Greenfield and New Haven with intermediate station stops. In New Haven, the train connects with Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor service and Metro-North’s New Haven Line service.

Valley Flyer station stops Greenfield, Northampton, Holyoke, and Springfield, Mass.; and Windsor Locks, Windsor, Hartford, Berlin, Meriden, Wallingford, and New Haven, Conn.