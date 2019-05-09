Andrew Dreyfus to Speak at Greenfield Community College Commencement

GREENFIELD — On Saturday, June 1, Greenfield Community College’s (GCC) commencement ceremony will feature speaker Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), one of the largest independent Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in the country with over $8 billion in revenue and nearly 3 million members.

During his commencement address, Dreyfus will offer his insights as an innovative leader in healthcare committed to increasing access to quality healthcare and the role of healthcare in combating the ongoing opioid crisis in Massachusetts.

“We are incredibly honored Andrew Dreyfus will be joining us at our 56th commencement and delivering the keynote address,” said GCC President Yves Salomon-Fernández. “He is leading BCBSMA through seismic change at a time when the industry itself is undergoing a transformation. He has done so while building organizational capacity in tandem with cultural dexterity, resulting in improved services and high customer ratings.”

Dreyfus joined BCBSMA in 2005 as executive vice president, Health Care Services. During his tenure, BCBSMA created the Alternative Quality Contract, one of the largest commercial payment-reform initiatives in the nation. He assumed the role of CEO in September 2010.

During his tenure, BCBSMA has consistently been recognized as one of the nation’s best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. The company has also received many awards for community involvement and leadership in promoting diverse, healthy and environmentally friendly workplaces.

Prior to his appointment at Blue Cross, Dreyfus was executive vice president of the Massachusetts Hospital Assoc. and held a number of senior health and regulatory positions in Massachusetts state government.

The ceremony is set to take place at noon at GCC’s main campus in Greenfield. A commencement reception will take place immediately following the ceremony in the GCC Cohn Family Dining Commons. The associate degree in nursing pinning ceremony will also take place on Saturday, June 1 at 4 pm. Two days prior, on May 30, at 2 p.m., the college will celebrate the inauguration of Salomon-Fernández as its 10th president.