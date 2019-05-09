Fierst, Kane & Bloomberg, LLP Announces Employee Transitions

NORTHAMPTON — Fierst, Kane & Bloomberg, LLP announced that Jonathan Kane, who joined the firm in 2001 and became a partner in 2005, has been appointed associate justice of the Housing Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. His last formal day at the firm will be May 31.

Meanwhile, Susan Cooper has become a partner in the firm. She has more than 25 years of experience representing businesses of all types and sizes, from sole proprietors to international corporations. Her primary areas of practice include transactional matters such as business acquisitions and sales, corporate reorganizations, advising startups, and commercial lending. She is a graduate of Cornell University and the George Washington University National Law Center.

In addition, Mae Stiles has recently become of counsel to the firm. She has 11 years of experience in complex commercial litigation, including antitrust and intellectual-property matters as well as a wide variety of corporate, business, and licensing transactions. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She is admitted to practice in the state and federal courts of Massachusetts, New York, and California.