Asnuntuck Donates PPE to Department of Correction, Yale New Haven Health

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College has donated 23 boxes of gloves (personal protective equipment, or PPE) to the Connecticut Department of Correction. In addition, the college has produced and donated 10 intubation boxes to Yale New Haven Health to provide support during the COVID-19 crisis.

The college thanked Asnuntuck Community College Director Emeritus Frank Gulluni, Pratt & Whitney, and aerospace components manufacturers for their support with the creation of thre PPE and intubation boxes. Asnuntuck, Tunxis, and Housatonic community colleges have completed and donated more than 180 face mask frames in the past week alone, bringing their total to 330 to date. Recipients include hospitals, front-line workers, and first responders.