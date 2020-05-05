Top Page Banner

COVID-19 Daily News

Asnuntuck Donates PPE to Department of Correction, Yale New Haven Health

By 121

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College has donated 23 boxes of gloves (personal protective equipment, or PPE) to the Connecticut Department of Correction. In addition, the college has produced and donated 10 intubation boxes to Yale New Haven Health to provide support during the COVID-19 crisis.

The college thanked Asnuntuck Community College Director Emeritus Frank Gulluni, Pratt & Whitney, and aerospace components manufacturers for their support with the creation of thre PPE and intubation boxes. Asnuntuck, Tunxis, and Housatonic community colleges have completed and donated more than 180 face mask frames in the past week alone, bringing their total to 330 to date. Recipients include hospitals, front-line workers, and first responders.

Tags:

Related Posts

Robert Kleine III Named Dean of WNEU College of Business

By

Trustees Recommend John Cook as Next STCC President

By

Early Consideration for Leadership-training Retreat Ends Aug. 2

By

In these times, many people will be working remotely. In addition to accessing BusinessWest online, readers may wish to add their home address. To do this, e-mail [email protected], visit  https://businesswest.com/contact-us/subscribe/, or call 413.781.8600.