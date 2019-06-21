Attorney Jaime Margolis Joins Bacon Wilson

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that attorney Jaime Margolis has joined the firm. Margolis is an associate and a member of Bacon Wilson’s domestic relations and family law team.

Prior to joining Bacon Wilson, she worked in the Children and Family Law Division of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, and as a clerk for the Justices of the Western Massachusetts Probate and Family Courts.

Founded in 1895, Bacon Wilson, P.C. is the largest firm in the Pioneer Valley, with 41 lawyers, and approximately 60 paralegals, administrative assistants, and support staff. It has five locations — in Springfield, Amherst, Hadley, Northampton, and Westfield.