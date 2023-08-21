Attorney Karen Jackson to Lead Three Estate-planning Courses at HCC

HOLYOKE — Attorney Karen Jackson of Jackson Law in Holyoke will lead three estate-planning workshops at Holyoke Community College (HCC), once per month in September, October, and November.

An elder-law and estate-planning attorney, Jackson will present these sessions:

• “Core Estate Planning,” Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m. Jackson recommends that everyone should have what she calls a ‘core estate plan,’ with a will, power of attorney, and healthcare proxy. She will explain the value of each document.

• “De-mystifying Trusts,” Thursday, Oct. 19, 6-7 p.m. Jackson will explain what a trust is, review the different types of trusts, and outline who needs a trust and in what situations.

• “Saving Your Home from the Nursing Home Bill,” Thursday, Nov. 30, 6-7 p.m. Jackson will explain the use of an irrevocable income-only trust to save one’s home when nursing care becomes problematic. She will explain MassHealth rules and provide tips and traps to avoid.

Each class costs $39. To register, call (413) 552-2320.