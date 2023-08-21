The Wealth Transition Collective to Host Annual Shred Day

NORTHAMPTON — The Wealth Transition Collective of Holyoke is partnering with Cooley Dickinson Hospital for its annual shred day.

Anyone with financial or sensitive documents that need shredding can bring them to Cooley Dickinson on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. (or until the truck is full). A donation of $5 per paper box will directly benefit the hospital. Only paper items will be accepted. For more information, visit www.twealthtc.com.