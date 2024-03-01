AXiA Insurance Services Touts Achievements of Aidil Cortinhas, Colin Dandy

WEST SPRINGFIELD — AXiA Insurance Services recognizes the recent professional achievements of two employees in its West Springfield location.

Aidil Cortinhas, personal lines account relationship manager, earned the certified insurance service representative (CISR) designation. The CISR program is nationally recognized with the mission to further develop insurance-related competencies for industry customer-service representatives.

Cortinhas has been with AXiA since October 2017, servicing clients’ home and auto insurance coverage. She is also a current member of the company’s team and events committee, which coordinates company employee events, and an active volunteer in AxiA Charitable Fund programs.

Colin Dandy, administrative coordinator, earned his property and casualty insurance license, having passed the Massachusetts state exams. This qualifies him to now sell insurance coverage, continuing his growth track at the agency and in the industry. Dandy has been with AxiA since September 2022, after graduating high school that same year. He currently is a member of a company process/procedural committee.