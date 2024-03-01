Pearson Wallace Insurance Makes Two Personnel Announcements

PITTSFIELD — Pearson Wallace Insurance announced a new hire, Marc Membrino, and shared the achievement of current employee Robert “Bobby” Tyrol III, who has acquired his property and casualty insurance producer license.

Membrino joins the team with an extensive background in the insurance industry. He moved to the Berkshires in 1979 and worked for his family-owned insurance company, which he later bought in 1989 and subsequently sold years later. Membrino’s current role with Pearson Wallace Insurance is customer service representative, in which he rates and services policies and provides help to customers.

Tyrol has been with Pearson Wallace Insurance for two years. He moved to the Berkshires in 2015 after taking a job at the Berkshire Hills Golf Course in Pittsfield, where he was an assistant golf professional for six years. In 2021, he decided he needed a career shift and joined Pearson Wallace Insurance as a personal lines client manager.

After receiving his insurance designation of a property and casualty producer, Tyrol has been promoted to customer service manager. He takes charge of all personal-line services for Pearson Wallace Insurance, with the goal of making customers’ experiences seamless.