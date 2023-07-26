bankESB Makes $25,000 Challenge Grant to Support TURF Project

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the bank is awarding up to $25,000 in a matching challenge grant to support the Amherst Hurricanes Boosters’ Transformative Uses for Regional Fields (TURF) Project. Alongside the support of parents and community members, the total could reach as much as $50,000.

The Amherst Hurricane Athletic Boosters approached bankESB in search of a community partner to help them replace and reorient the condemned 23-year-old track and field with a usable, eight-lane track and year-round playable fields offering the best pedagogical experience and community gathering place in the area. To support their fundraising initiative, they wanted a partner who shared their commitment to eco-friendly facilities, health and wellness, equal access, safety, and innovation.

This matching grant gives parents, families, and community members the opportunity to purchase a seat or row in the new stands that would receive a named plaque, with bankESB matching donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000.

“What an amazing opportunity for student-athletes to have a facility like this to use year-round to help unlock their full potential,” Sosik said. “bankESB is proud to stand with our community in Amherst, and we look forward to breaking ground on such an impactful project.”

Organizations and community members contributing to the Amherst TURF Project can double the impact of their donations through this matching grant. Contributions may be sent to the Amherst Hurricanes Boosters office at 141 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002, or made online at hurricaneboosters.com.