Freedom Credit Union Promotes Eric Garcia to Branch Officer at Springfield Main Office

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union announced the promotion of Eric Garcia from assistant branch officer to branch officer at its main office in Springfield. He first joined the Freedom team in September 2020 as a member services representative and, due to his potential and initiative, was quickly promoted to the role of assistant branch officer in November 2021. With this latest promotion to branch officer, he will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the main branch.

“Eric’s dedication, professionalism, and commitment to our members make him the perfect fit for this leadership role,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “He has frequently filled in for officers at other branches and had the employees singing his praises.”

Throughout his tenure at Freedom, Garcia has been recognized for his outstanding contributions. He is a recipient of both the prestigious GEM Award and the President’s Award, highlighting his exceptional work ethic, commitment to excellence, genuine kindness, and positive impact on the organization.

“Eric has consistently demonstrated exceptional management skills and has earned the trust and respect of his entire team,” Welch said. “We are confident that, under his guidance, our main branch will continue to thrive and provide our members with the exceptional service they deserve.”